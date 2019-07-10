The layman's guide to Bitcoin

This year, the bitcoin has turned 10. This year, the bitcoin also has a new sibling currency to contend with, the global crypto coin Libra, launched by social media giant Facebook.

This year has also seen bitcoin breaking out of the grip of bears and entering the bull territory after almost 18 months of hibernation. What better timing for the release of this exciting book, which tells the story of the genesis, growth and evolution of bitcoins and blockchain technology that powers cryptocurrencies. The author, Rachna Singh, a senior Indian Revenue Service officer, has simplified the varied ...