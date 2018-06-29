The long road for Ireland

Like any European tourist hub, Dublin is a busy city. Walk about the streets here and you will get a feel of the multi-cultures of this world — Americans, Brazilians, Australians, even mainland Europeans throng here to take in a rich dose of history along with Irish whiskey and ale.

Strangely enough, despite the Indian team’s arrival at Malahide on the outskirts of Dublin on Tuesday, Indian faces were conspicuous by their absence on Dublin’s streets. All of that changed on match-day, when the first T20I took place on Wednesday. And then, you could only see Indians, ...