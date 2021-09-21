The Lord of Short Videos

Attention Factory: The Story of TikTok and China’s ByteDance Author: Mathew Brennan Publisher: Westland Books Pages:220 Price: Rs 399 According to some reports, TikTok is trying to re-enter India under a new name — TickTok. Its parent ByteDance has apparently filed for a trade mark for the new name.

Though it has been gone for over a year now, and multiple apps have tried to fill its place in India, none of them have managed to become the undisputed Lord of Short Videos in the country. There is a good chance that if ByteDance is allowed in the country, it ...