The politics of humility

If there was one word to describe Rahul Gandhi’s press conference hours after it became clear that the Congress was going to snatch power from the BJP in three major Hindi heartland states, it would be “low-key”. The presser was obviously of huge interest.

Politicians, political watchers and the people of the country were eager to find out how the 48-year-old Congress president, whose party has been hammered in several recent elections, would act after it had finally notched up some significant wins. It was a proud moment for Rahul, but he seemed to consciously eschew the ...