The popularity of rare and first edition books at Indian auction houses

In the universe of rare book collectors, Sunil Baboo’s reputation precedes him. A few years ago, his son Akshay, a winemaker, approached an antiquarian book dealer in France to look for a birthday gift for his father — say, a historical volume on India.

It did not take ten minutes for the Frenchman to ask if he was perhaps related to a Sunil, and throw in a 30 per cent discount to boot. From saving bubblegum wrappers in his teens, Baboo, an advertising and management consultant from Bengaluru, moved to searching for books. The earliest of these, a first edition of The ...