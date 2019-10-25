The power of words

Several books on history’s “great” speeches have been published in recent years —The Chambers Book of Great Speeches, Lend Me Your Ears: Great Speeches in History edited by the late William Safire, an American presidential speechwriter, and The Penguin Book of Historic Speeches, to cite only three.

The latest is by Simon Sebag Montefiore, a British television presenter, sometime war correspondent and author of popular history books. The 78 speeches in Voices of History span two millennia, from ancient times to the 21st century, and are arranged into 19 subjects ...