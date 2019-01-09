The realities of Lutyens' Delhi

Connaught Place And the making of New Delhi Swapna Liddle Speaking Tiger Pages: 175; Price: Rs 499 Asked if he had any regrets about his first tenure as prime minister, Narendra Modi at a TV interview last week said: “I could never make Lutyens’ world part of me nor me part of them.” He was referring to the upscale areas in central Delhi that houses ministers, bureaucrats, and senior army officers, and is idiomatic of the ruling establishment of the country.

The jury is still out on whether or not such an establishment actually exists, but there ...