The revival of Grover Zampa

Grover Zampa Vineyards is India’s oldest surviving wine company, founded as Grover Vineyards by Mumbai-based Kanwal Grover in 1989.

Their first wines were launched in 1992 and the consumer favourite, La Réserve, brought out in 1998 in collaboration with Flying Winemaker, Michael Rolland. The company had gone into a bit of a slump from around 2008-09 but has crafted a remarkable comeback in these last few years: it merged with Vallée de Vin, a winery near Nashik, in 2012 and changed its name to Grover Zampa Ltd (Zampa was the latter’s best-selling wine brand). ...