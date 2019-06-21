The shape of water

While marketplace reality paints a different story, it is now accepted wisdom that gold has ceded its prominence to water in the social network. Scarce, coveted and unlike the shiny metal, also life-giving; the presence of water in our daily lives may be ubiquitous and invisible, but its absence is always catastrophic. Gold does not wield even a fraction of the power that water does.

Alarmingly though, water is receding from our lives at breakneck speed. This summer has been all about drought, groundwater contamination and death by parched earth. The situation has steadily worsened ...