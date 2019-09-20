The six categories of wine drinkers

With an estimated three million wine brands worldwide (not counting vintages) and anywhere between 50 and 200 wine labels on the average retail shelf /restaurant wine list, it’s not surprising that many consumers are confused, even intimidated, by wines. Some resort to buying by price, others by familiar grape variety, and others by country.

In most instances, the default option is to fall back on brands one is familiar with, never mind that there are probably several wines available (at the sale price-point) that are far better in quality. Little work has been done in ...