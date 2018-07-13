The stubborn journalist

The Frontline Club is easy to miss, unless you have Google Maps or someone who knows precisely where it is located guiding you to it. This media club near London’s Paddington Station serves as a meeting place for journalists who report from the frontlines.

Steadfastly committed to the freedom of the press and freedom of expression, the club is also a venue for films, talks, workshops, documentaries and sharing stories. Journalists back from conflict zones often come here to narrate their stories to others who can relate to what they have seen, experienced and felt. For some, ...