The supreme ideal

INDEPENDENCE & ACCOUNTABILITY OF THE HIGHER INDIAN JUDICIARY Arghya Sengupta Cambridge University Press Rs 795, 342 pages The Supreme Court is undoubtedly going through one of the worst phases in its history. While the 1975 Emergency was traumatic for judiciary, it did not last long enough to destroy the institution.

The current tribulations tend to corrode slowly. The court has tried to defend its independence by three constitution bench judgments, devising a collegium to buffer against government interference in appointment and transfer of judges. But this ...