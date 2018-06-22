The theatre of democracy

The city of Athens takes its name from its feisty patron deity Athena, the goddess of war and wisdom (among other things). She won the naming rights in a face-off with Poseidon, god of the sea, floods, horses and earthquakes.

Athena won because she offered the city an olive tree as a gift while Poseidon’s present was sea water, not much use for drinking or anything else, the citizens reckoned. Athena won the popular mandate in what is construed as one of the earliest demonstrations of people power. And in keeping with the principles of democracy, Poseidon accepted defeat, albeit ...