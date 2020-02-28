The trio who came together to chronicle a little-covered Mughal era

This is a work about three historians, Sir Jadunath Sarkar (died 1958 just a few months short of 90), G S Sardesai (who died the next year aged 95) and the much younger Raghubir Sinh, heir to Sitamau in Malwa (who died in 1991). This book has biographies of the three men as well as glimpses into the sort of history they wrote. It is elegantly conceived and written.

Before Sir Jadunath, the history of India was told to us by British historians to a large extent. Especially the amateur Indologists who came and dabbled in works that were untouched and untranslated for centuries. Babur ...