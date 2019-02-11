The two faces of nonalignment

Nonalignment was practised in different ways by Jawharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. Zorawar Daulet Singh’s historical account of the changes in India’s foreign policy made largely by the two prime ministers is based mainly on available official archives in India, Britain and the US.

The private records of aides, including P N Haksar, T N Kaul and D P Dhar, illuminate the crafting of India’s foreign policy. Of interest to specialists in Indian foreign policy, it covers the period from independence to 1975. This time-frame should have been mentioned in the title of the book. ...