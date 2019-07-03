The unmaking of news broadcasting

India’s news broadcasting industry is a matter of national shame. More than 400 news channels battle each other for viewership by simply dropping their standards lower and lower every day. Much of the media analysis around why this is happening is uninformed opinion that amounts to hand-wringing or pure ranting.

There is very little research or perspective. That explains the trepidation with which I picked up Sandeep Bhushan’s The Indian Newsroom: Studios, Stars and the Unmaking of Reporters. Thankfully, it rises way above the usual “oh, these news channels” kind of ...