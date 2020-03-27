The world after Covid-19

When I last wrote this column two weeks ago, India was a very different place. Yes, we were already talking about social distancing, but if we brought it up, we did so with an embarrassed laugh, as if to imply that we knew we were over-reacting.

We were wary of public places already, but we still got into an Uber or took the metro, trying to dismiss the twinge of apprehension as we did so. We knew that the coronavirus had blazed through Wuhan in China, killing many, and that it was convulsing Italy, too, sending several parts of the country into a lockdown. But even so, we felt it ...