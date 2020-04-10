The writ of the RWAs

A friend who stays in an upscale condominium in Gurugram found himself in a strange situation last Sunday. It was April 5, the day set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for citizens to respond to his request to switch off their lights at 9 pm and light up candles and diyas on their balconies for the next nine minutes.

Although Modi had not said that the instruction was mandatory, the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of the apartment complex took it upon itself to order everyone to carry out the PM’s wish. Lights had to be mandatorily switched off, diyas and candles had to be ...