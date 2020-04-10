Theatre, dance, music and comedy - Indian performances to catch online

Stepping out of our homes to watch a play, attend a dance performance or a music recital is an option no longer. Even the most vibrant and cultural cities in the country have come to a standstill, with only essential services on offer. As you may have noticed.

But there’s the internet, an invention comparable only with the fire and the wheel in terms of its impact on human lives. It has emerged as a cultural hotspot where Indian musicians and artists are putting up shows to fill the entertainment void. With a host of options available, one can view with pleasure the arts we all miss ...