This NGO is making students master new age tools & champion digital world

A not-for-profit is making students and teachers master new age tools, communicate and champion the digital world, writes Sneha Bhattacharjee On July 2, a “happiness curriculum” was introduced in the government-run schools of Delhi by the state government.

With the aim of making students observe and learn values, patriotism among other activities, the curriculum is expected to make students ‘open up’ about exam pressures, peer pressure and any other issues of importance. Whether the move will infuse confidence in children or become yet another evaluation ...