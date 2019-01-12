This tiny shop in Delhi stocks donated books to spread the joy of reading

Somewhere in the dusty lanes of the Moolchand metro station in New Delhi there is a tiny book shop tucked in the corner of Lajpat Bhawan. The Book Shop as it calls itself, is run by a group of woman, in their 50-70s known as “Sisters of the People” and was established in 2002 by a lady called Satyanand who loved to do social service and was also part of Rotary Club.

The shop is neither glamorous nor sophisticated but the aura and the warmth with which you are welcomed by its members is endearing. Patricia Gupta is over 70 and one of the members who runs the shop. She ...