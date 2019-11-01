Tilting at Tipu

There is a stunning headless torso of Roman emperor Nero at the Museo Civico Archeologico in Bologna, Italy.

Exquisitely carved in marble, the statue, which dates from the 1st century AD, was erected in Bononia (the ancient name of Bologna) to honour Nero who financed the rebuilding of the city after a fire destroyed it in 53 AD. Scholars believe that the statue lost its head not because of the ravages of time, but because it was deliberately removed in accordance with the ancient Roman practice of damnatio memoriae — the destruction of images of important persons who were deemed ...