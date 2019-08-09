Tune into empathy

We are familiar with “Vaishnav Jana To”, the song in Mishra Khamaj that Gandhi loved. It was composed by Narsinh Mehta some six centuries ago.

The song is written in a language that is not very different from modern Gujarati, which is quite remarkable because many languages have changed drastically in the last century. The song communicates the following: “Those can be called Vaishnav who feel the pain of others, and help those in misery: without feeling self-important. A Vaishnav respects all and disdains nobody.” There are other things in the ...