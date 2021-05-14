Tuning into pain: How Begum Akhtar channeled her struggles into art

With the news cycle churning out horri­fic images of people succumbing to Covid-19, it has been difficult to catch a br­eath on most days. I have, on a few oc­c­asions, tried calming myself with music.

It dawned on me that listening to Begum Akhtar (1914-1974) can do wonders for the heart. The famous ghazal singer of yore app­ears to have had this effect on many before me. “Her voice was so imbued with pat­h­­os and rhythm that at one time the pain in her voice echoed the pain of every listener. Anyone who had suffered heartbreak and betrayal in ...