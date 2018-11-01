Two-century-old journey of the Quantum riddle

Through two doors at Once The elegant experiment that captures the enigma of our quantum reality Anil Ananthaswamy Penguin Viking, 299 pages; Rs 599 Quantum theory — the mathematical physics of very small things — is among the most divisive realms of science. The mathematics works, the predictions quantum theory makes check out experimentally.

But it also seems like utter nonsense in terms of the normal-sized reality we all experience. Particles disappear; they reappear mysteriously and unpredictably in different places; they seem to know ...