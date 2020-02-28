Undercover wine tasters

In India today there are wine-centric organisations that are commercial: Vikram Achanta’s Tulleeho Wine & Spirits Academy, Magandeep Singh’s Wi-Not Beverage Solutions, Nikhil Agarwal’s All Things Nice, and even Gargi Kothari’s Magic Cellars. They organise wine-related events (tastings, fairs and festivals, dinners) for the public at large for a small margin.

All can be contacted directly — just google their numbers. Then there are wine clubs in the major cities: Delhi has the Wine Society Delhi and the Delhi Wine Club; Bengaluru boasts of The Bangalore ...