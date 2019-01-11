Unidentified flying objects

When Ravana abducted Sita and whisked her away on his flying chariot, was he in fact the world’s first aviator? When Hanuman leapt over the oceans, did he do what man still has not been able to? Fly like a bird. Indian mythology is living through some truly interesting times.

Faith in its veracity has never been higher. Even among scientists and technology mavens — typically communities that tend to view the world through the lens of logos or reason and not mythos, there is a shiny-eyed enthusiasm for the mythical world. At the recent Indian Science Congress, myth found a ...