Unmasking British rule in India

Jallianwala Bagh, 1919: The Real Story:Kishwar DesaiWestland, Rs 699, 280 pages The ghosts of the 1857 revolt haunted the British for decades afterwards, prompting them to follow increasingly repressive policies towards their Indian subjects.

The Jalianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 was the tragic outcome of this historical force, encouraging a British General, Reginald Dyer, born and raised in India, to order his troops to fire on unarmed protestors, resulting in the deaths of killing and injuries over a thousand men, women and children. That protest on that fateful April ...