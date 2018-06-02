Victory in Ireland

They broke into wild cheers. They shed tears of joy.

And they chanted “Savita, Savita, Savita!” in memory of Savita Halappanavar, the 31-year-old Indian woman who died of a septic miscarriage in an Irish hospital in 2012 after doctors refused to perform an abortion on her in deference to the country’s laws. On May 26 thousands of women turned out on the streets of Dublin to celebrate a historic referendum overturning Ireland’s ban on abortion. And no matter where you lived, if you were a woman, the sight of it made you emotional because this was a spectacular ...