What does adult entertainment do in the time of social distancing?

The pandemic has led to significant changes in the social media landscape. Many content creators have moved onto platforms that allow for premium subscription models where they interact intimately with followers, and charge them directly. This could pose an interesting challenge for the advertisement-driven model that has propelled YouTube to the top of the social media heap.

To a large extent, traction has been driven by porn for the new social media trends, though net traffic has risen all-round. The adult entertainment industry has always been an early adopter of technology. In the ...