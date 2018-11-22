What is Pakistan?

Making Sense of Pakistan Farzana Shaikh Westland Publications 275 pages Rs 499 After Israel, Pakistan is perhaps the only other country whose national identity has been subjected to such scrutiny.

More than 70 years after its creation as a separate homeland for Indian Muslims, the idea of Pakistan remains deeply contested and it continues to struggle to reconcile the original vision of its founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah with its later trajectory. Indeed, there’s no consensus even around Jinnah’s supposed vision which broadly envisaged a pluralistic ...