When the sword replaced the sacred thread

J S Grewal’s book titled Guru Gobind Singh: Master of the White Hawk details the life and times of Sikhism’s last guru. The book is a scholarly account with references to multiple sources to describe the same events encapsulating the life of Guru Gobind Singh.

For those (including many young Sikhs) who revere the last Sikh guru for his martial skills and as founder of the warrior community called Khalsa, Mr Grewal’s book is of immense value to understand other little-known facets of Guru Gobind Singh’s life. One of the biggest achievements of Mr Grewal’s ...