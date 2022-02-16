Why the economy is off track

An Unkept Promise: What Derailed the Indian Economy Author: Prasanna Mohanty Publisher: Sage Select Pages: 308 Price: Rs 595 A book with such a title must be able to demonstrate that its premise is sound. Is the Indian economy derailed? If we were to ask this of the finance ministry or the Prime Minister’s Office or the NITI Aayog, the answer would be no.

India will grow at 9 per cent this year and be the “fastest growing major economy” and that is that. The 24 months of growth lost because of the hole left by the nationwide lockdown is behind us. On ...