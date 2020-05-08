Wine online

It’s high time that all state excise authorities considered permitting home delivery of (at least) wines. Doing this will partially decongest retail shops, give people a wider choice and extend the benefits of technology to both vendors and consumers.

Since wine sales are minuscule (about 1 per cent) compared to spirits or beer and goes to a relatively more affluent section of the society, wine could be used to test the concept —delivered in prescribed quantities within a given city/state. Orders could be placed online or on the phone; the mode of payment would, of course, ...