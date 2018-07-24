Yankees in the subcontinent

The Most Dangerous Place A History of the United States in Asia Srinath Raghavan Penguin Random House 472 pages; Rs 699 Srinath Raghavan’s latest book is a path-breaking survey of the United States’ role in the three countries that have figured most prominently in its South Asia policy — India, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Its scope and aims are more ambitious than those of most standard works on the subject. Mr Raghavan examines not only the “high politics” of foreign and defence policy but also the economic, ideological and cultural ...