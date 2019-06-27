Budget 2019: MF industry seeks LTCG tax relief for equity-linked schemes

The mutual fund (MF) industry has sent its Budget wish list to the finance ministry, seeking clarity on the tax treatment of toxic assets held under a segregated portfolio and asking for long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax exemption for equity-oriented schemes.

The LTCG tax was levied on equity-oriented funds last year. The industry body — Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) — pointed out that the introduction of LTCG tax places MF products at a disadvantage vis-à-vis unit-liked insurance plans (ULIPs). “With high commissions and incentive structure ...