CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian to continue two-volume Economic Survey

The Economy Survey will continue to be a two-volume report this time as it was in the past four years when Arvind Subramanian was the chief economic advisor (CEA).

Incumbent Krishnam­urthy Subramanian will lead the writing of the first volume, which will continue to be idea-centric and forward-looking, said multiple sou­rces in the finance ministry. Krishnamurthy Subram­anian began work on the Survey in January, said sources. “He got to it early and held several rounds of meetings with officials within the ministry and others to discuss focus areas for the first ...