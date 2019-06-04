Letter to BS: Govt should restart publishing the Economic Survey itself

The is an important official document used widely by students, researchers and teachers alike for studying the trends in the Indian economy and contains a wealth of useful data.

Till some years ago, it used to be published by the government and was available in the market two to three days after the presentation in the However, since the last few years, it is being published by (OUP) and becomes available in the market almost one month after its presentation in by the By this time, its utility is almost lost. It is requested that the government should restart the practice of publishing the itself or, if this is not feasible, direct OUP to release the either two three days prior to presentation in or within a week of its presentation.

V K Puri, New Delhi

