1,500-acre logistics park set to come up near the auto hub of Sanand

The Gujarat government and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday for setting up a nearly 1,500-acre multi-modal logistics park near the auto hub of Sanand.
Spread across 1,450 acre at Virochan Nagar, the park is expected to attract investments worth Rs 50,000 crore in the logistics and transport space.
The construction is set to begin in six months and the project is expected to be over by 2023. India’s first multi-modal logistics park, too, is set to come up in 2023 in Assam.
