13 Xiaomi, Redmi models to support Reliance Jio's standalone 5G tech

has announced a partnership with India enabling and smartphone users to access seamless connectivity. Smartphone models supporting Reliance Jio's standalone (SA) network have received software updates to work seamlessly on Reliance Jio’s True SA network, said on Wednesday.

Users of the two brands can use Reliance Jio's True service for connectivity and stream uninterrupted videos, enjoy high-resolution video calls, and play low-latency gaming.

Currently, the enabled devices include Mi 11 Ultra 5G, 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Note 11T 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Mi 11X 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G, Redmi K50i 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G.

Users need to change the preferred network type to 5G in their Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone settings to access Jio’s True 5G Standalone (SA) network. Xiaomi’s smartphones like Redmi K50i and Redmi Note 11T 5G have undergone meticulous testing with Reliance Jio’s True 5G network to ensure unhindered connectivity, Jio said.

Currently, 5G is being introduced in India on two different technological platforms. In the Standalone (SA) mode, the network is built only on 5G, while in the non-standalone (NSA) mode, the 5G network is built as a top-up on an existing layer of the 4G radio network. While has launched its 5G network on the SA mode, Bharti Airtel has opted for NSA.

"With consumers at the centre of everything, enabling True 5G access to the public has been a constant mission for Jio and we are pleased to share that all upcoming Xiaomi 5G devices will feature SA connectivity out of the box, in addition to the existing ones that have been software-upgraded to support True 5G," Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited said.

Xiaomi India and Reliance Jio have collaborated strategically in the past few years. “Over the last two years, Xiaomi has been committed to making #IndiaReady5G. We have been spearheading the 5G revolution with smartphones providing a compelling 5G experience with top-of-the-line features at honest pricing," Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India, said.

Over 50 million 5G-enabled smartphones were shipped in India till June, shows data from Counterpoint research. OnePlus has the largest share at 21 per cent, followed by Samsung (21 per cent), and Vivo (18 per cent).

Most Chinese brands, including OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi, were among the earliest to receive software updates for a large chunk of their 5G smartphones.