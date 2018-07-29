150 years of Tata Group: An imaginary chat between four of its Chairmen

Jamsetji Tata’s biographer, a historian named Frank Harris, recorded that a partnership firm called Tata & Sons was established in 1868. While the precise date is unclear, a good conjecture is that it was in the July to September period of 1868.

On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Tata Sons, R Gopalakrishnan, a former director of Tata Sons Limited, pays a tribute to the institution of Tata. Based on historical facts, he imagines a conversation among four former chairmen, who together led Tata from 1868 till 1991 — founder Jamsetji, his son, Dorabji, ...