Hygiene, social distancing in focus as restaurants, shops gear up to reopen
Business Standard

17 independent power producers to forgo imported coal for domestic supply

Adani Power, GMR Energy, Avantha Power, Lalitpur Power, and Vedanta are some of the private companies that have applied for the 'import substitution' scheme of the Centre

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Responding to the Centre’s new scheme to reduce import of coal, 17 independent power producers have applied to forgo their imported coal quantity, replacing it with supply from Coal India (CIL). Adani Power, GMR Energy, Avantha Power, Lalitpur Power, and Vedanta are some of the private companies that have applied for the ‘import substitution’ scheme of the Centre.

These units totalling 22,450 Mw have cumulatively requested for 17.9 million tonne (mt) of coal from CIL to substitute their imported capacity. This quantity is over and above the amount of coal these ...

First Published: Sun, May 31 2020. 21:19 IST

