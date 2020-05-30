Power minister R K Singh asks Rs 3 trillion from finance commission

-
ALSO READ
Make state-specific plans for resolving power sector issues: PM to PowerMin
New power sector distribution scheme to have a capital outlay of Rs 2 trn
Covid-19 outbreak: For big electrical players, lockdown only a blip
Even after partial easing of Covid-19 lockdown, power demand declines 25%
Proposed electricity contract enforcement authority mired in confusion
-
The 15th Finance Commission on Friday held a meeting with Power Minister R K Singh and ministry officials on reforms in the electricity sector in states. Singh highlighted the disconnect in the structures of the power system between decision-making by the state and the financial consequences thereof, which are borne by the discoms, leading to losses, an official statement said.
The minister informed the commission that the old schemes of the ministry are being amalgamated into a new scheme for which he requested Rs 3 trillion over five years. This scheme would primarily focus on steps for reduction of losses, separate feeders for agriculture and smart pre-paid meters, the statement said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU