JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Govt is looking at starting home delivery of petrol, CNG: Pradhan
Business Standard

Power minister R K Singh asks Rs 3 trillion from finance commission

The minister informed the commission that the old schemes of the ministry are being amalgamated into a new scheme for which he requested Rs 3 trillion over five years.

Topics
Power ministry | R K Singh | 15th Finance Commission

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

power, electricity, plant, renewables, thermal
Singh highlighted the disconnect in the structures of the power system between decision-making by the state and the financial consequences thereof, which are borne by the discoms, leading to losses, an official statement said

The 15th Finance Commission on Friday held a meeting with Power Minister R K Singh and ministry officials on reforms in the electricity sector in states. Singh highlighted the disconnect in the structures of the power system between decision-making by the state and the financial consequences thereof, which are borne by the discoms, leading to losses, an official statement said.

The minister informed the commission that the old schemes of the ministry are being amalgamated into a new scheme for which he requested Rs 3 trillion over five years. This scheme would primarily focus on steps for reduction of losses, separate feeders for agriculture and smart pre-paid meters, the statement said.
First Published: Sat, May 30 2020. 00:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU