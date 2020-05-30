Power minister R K Singh asks Rs 3 trillion from finance commission

The on Friday held a meeting with Power Minister and ministry officials on reforms in the in states. Singh highlighted the disconnect in the structures of the power system between decision-making by the state and the financial consequences thereof, which are borne by the discoms, leading to losses, an official statement said.

The minister informed the commission that the old schemes of the ministry are being amalgamated into a new scheme for which he requested Rs 3 trillion over five years. This scheme would primarily focus on steps for reduction of losses, separate feeders for agriculture and smart pre-paid meters, the statement said.