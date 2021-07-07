1MG partners with B Medical Systems for Covid-19 vaccine cold chain setup

-
Vaccine cold chain platform B Medical Systems has signed a collaboration agreement with digital healthcare platform 1MG for storage and transportation of Covid-19 vaccines for immunisation drives across the country. Under the agreement, B Medical Systems will support 1MG’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign across metros and Tier 1 cities.
1MG has signed up with several companies, residential societies, and local clinics for the nationwide vaccination campaigns. Under its collaboration with B Medical collaboration, 1MG will be getting access to ultra-low freezers and transport boxes for the storage and transport of Covid-19 vaccines.
“Vaccines are thermosensitive. Hence a highly reliable cold chain is critical to maintain the potency of these vaccines. Our products will ensure that none of the vials are exposed to temperature excursions and vaccines are administered in its fullest potency. Our remote monitoring solutions ensure that there is an end-to-end traceability of the storage conditions,” said Jesal Doshi, CEO of B Medical Systems India.
1MG had earlier announced a partnership with startup ekincare to facilitate Covid-19 vaccination for the employees of corporates such as Oyo, Flipkart, Swiggy, BlackRock, Micron and KPMG.
Last month, Tata Digital Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Sons, had announced that it is acquiring a majority stake in 1MG as part of its vision of creating a digital ecosystem which addresses the consumer needs across categories in a unified manner.
“We want to be at the forefront of Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country by leveraging our strong network and partnerships. The world class cold chain technology offered by B Medical Systems brings us one step closer to this goal by expanding access to vaccines while ensuring highest standards of cold chain maintenance,” said Varun Mimani, VP Supply Chain, 1MG.
