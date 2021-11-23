2 top Bharat Financial execs can't be relieved till review ends: IndusInd

-
Shalabh Saxena and Ashish Damani, appointed chief executive officer and chief financial officer of Spandana Sphoorty, cannot be relieved from their services at Bharat Financial Inclusion until a review of certain transactions at the present company is completed, IndusInd Bank has said.
Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (BFIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of IndusInd Bank. “...certain transactions relating to BFIL are subject matter of an ongoing review and the continued employment of Mr. Shalabh Saxena and Mr. Ashish Damani at BFIL is critical to the closure of such process. Accordingly, they cannot be relieved from the services of BFIL, until completion of the said review”, the bank told exchanges.
It said Saxena and Damani have not yet resigned from their positions at Bharat Financial Inclusion yet and they have to serve a notice period.
Further, according to the terms of their employment agreement with Bharat Financial Inclusion, Saxena and Damani are prohibited from accepting employment at a competitor of the company such as Spandana Sphoorty, unless approved in writing by the board of Bharat Financial Inclusion.
“..as resignation from BFIL has not been tendered to the board by Mr. Shalabh Saxena and/or Mr. Ashish Damani, any purported acceptance by them of employment at Spandana Sphoorty Finance Limited would be in contravention of the terms of their employment with BFIL”, the bank said.
