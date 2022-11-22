JUST IN
Race for space: Funding for space start-ups skyrockets 61 per cent in 2022
20-minute glitch on Zerodha app; users unable to view, modify orders
Glenmark Pharma inks settlement pact with Pfizer for cancer treatment drug
AWS to invest $4.4 bn in India by 2030 through new Hyderabad region service
Jio Financial Services could become fifth largest fintech firm: Report
OTT comms services should be licenced, compensate telecom firms: COAI
43% Indian IT employees find moonlighting favourable, says report
Bira 91 raises $70 mn from Japanese beer company Kirin Holdings
OPPO India partners with Skit.ai to launch AI voicebot for customer support
AWS launches second infrastructure region in India, to support 48,000 jobs
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Glenmark Pharma inks settlement pact with Pfizer for cancer treatment drug
Race for space: Funding for space start-ups skyrockets 61 per cent in 2022
Business Standard

20-minute glitch on Zerodha app; users unable to view, modify orders

Company says limited group of customers impacted; Trade execution unaffected all the while

Topics
zerodha | Trading | Market news

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Trading outages, markets, stoppages, glitches, failures
“This affected a limited group of our users. Trade execution was unaffected the entire while. Reports that squaring off was not happening seems to be misplaced,” said a company official.

Some customers of Zerodha were not able to view or modify the orders they placed for about 20 minutes in morning trade.

“This affected a limited group of our users. Trade execution was unaffected the entire while. Reports that squaring off was not happening seems to be misplaced,” said a company official.

Some clients took to social media to highlight the problem.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on zerodha

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 14:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.