209 Air India employees submit EoI for 51% stake in national carrier

-
ALSO READ
Air India: US based fund in talks with banks, others to join the bid
Tata group seeks financial partners to bid for crisis-hit Air India
Air India staff salaries will be restored when situation improves: Govt
Air India sale on uncertain path, bidding likely to be deferred again
Air India to raise short-term loans of Rs 6,150 crore by month end
-
A group of 209 Air India employees has submitted an expression of interest for the national carrier in partnership with a private financier. The bid process is being led by Meenakshi Mallik, who is the current commercial director at Air India.
“We have submitted an EoI along with a partner who will give us financial backing,” Malik confirmed to Business Standard refusing to disclose further details as they are confidential.
While the bidding conditions of Air India allowa bid by employees, disinvestment guidelines mandate that the company will not be able to partner any private company. It has to partner with either a bank or a financial institution.
Apart from the financier's backing, each employee willing to participate in the bid will be asked to contribute Rs 1 lakh towards the bid.
The consortium of employees plans to hold a 51 per cent stake in the airline, while the remaining 49 per cent is supposed to be held by financial partners.
“Due to the support we will receive from our financial partner, I anticipate that each of us will have to make a contribution of no more Rs 1,00,000, to bid for the company, this is a detail which I will be better placed to convey to you all once we have passed the initial stage of the EoI. Moreover, after successfully completing stage one, we are planning our bid in such a way that no single employee will have to take on a financial risk or contribute more than Rs 1,00,000," Malik had earlier written in a communication to employees urging them to bid.
However, a large section of Air India employees, including pilots and cabin crew unions like IPG and ICPA, has advised their members not to participate in the airline's disinvestment process, saying that the management has still not addressed their concerns over "disproportionate" pay cuts, which have been in effect since April this year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU