3 entities of Tata Group re-enter the Indian Steel Association fold

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel sees mettle in bankrupt asset amid upturn in steel market
JSW Steel sweetens offer by Rs 400 cr to close Bhushan Power deal
JSW Steel to raise $1 bn via dollar bonds for Bhushan acquisition, capex
Bhushan Power lenders accept JSW Steel plan, look to close deal by March 31
JSW Steel's Q2 net profit falls 37% to Rs 1,595 cr on higher tax outgo
-
Three entities of Tata Group on Thursday re-entered the Indian Steel Association (ISA) fold. In the apex committee meeting of the ISA, Tata Steel, Tata Steel BSL (formerly Bhushan Steel), and Tata Steel Long Products, have joined the association, said the ISA in a release.
Besides, Bhushan Power & Steel, which was recently taken over by JSW Steel, has also re-entered the ISA fold, it said.
“We are pleased to have Tata Steel, along with Tata BSL and Tata Steel Long Products, as well as Bhushan Power & Steel back with us, as part of the ISA. This association has, over the years, played a pivotal role in addressing and resolving critical issues that impact our industry, and we are confident of building our collective voice and going from strength to strength,” the release said, quoting Dilip Oommen, president of the association.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU