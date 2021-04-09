3 entities of Tata Group re-enter the Indian Steel Association fold

Three entities of on Thursday re-entered the (ISA) fold. In the apex committee meeting of the ISA, Tata Steel, Tata Steel BSL (formerly Bhushan Steel), and Tata Steel Long Products, have joined the association, said the ISA in a release.

Besides, Bhushan Power & Steel, which was recently taken over by JSW Steel, has also re-entered the ISA fold, it said.

“We are pleased to have Tata Steel, along with Tata BSL and Tata Steel Long Products, as well as Bhushan Power & Steel back with us, as part of the ISA. This association has, over the years, played a pivotal role in addressing and resolving critical issues that impact our industry, and we are confident of building our collective voice and going from strength to strength,” the release said, quoting Dilip Oommen, president of the association.