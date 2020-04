30 days into coronavirus lockdown: Impact on digital payment transactions

While overall digital payment transactions dropped by 30 per cent during the lockdown, segments like utilities, online donations, and entertainment witnessed a spike.



As citizens came forward to help those affected by the lockdown, online towards NGOs increased by 180 per cent. Sectors such as utilities, media and entertainment witnessed growth.



Mobile wallet transactions, particularly in tier-2 cities, saw a spike over the past month, owing to increased contribution towards PM Cares Fund and cashback offers.