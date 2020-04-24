JUST IN
Business Standard

30 days into coronavirus lockdown: Impact on digital payment transactions

As citizens came forward to help those affected by the lockdown, online donations towards NGOs increased by 180 per cent. Sectors such as utilities, media and entertainment witnessed growth.

Samreen Ahmad 

Mobile wallet transactions, particularly in tier-2 cities, saw a spike over the past month, owing to increased contribution towards PM Cares Fund and cashback offers.

While overall digital payment transactions dropped by 30 per cent during the lockdown, segments like utilities, online donations, and entertainment witnessed a spike.

chart


chart
First Published: Fri, April 24 2020. 23:15 IST

