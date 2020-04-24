30 days into coronavirus lockdown: Impact on digital payment transactions

-
ALSO READ
MDR waiver to hit fintechs, payments companies' business model
RBI's DPI to track reach of digitisation of payments in India by July
Paying your income tax may soon become as easy as swiping a card at a shop
Google Pay leads UPIs in digital payments, Amazon Pay most favoured wallet
Digital payments: Google wants US Fed to replicate India's UPI model
-
While overall digital payment transactions dropped by 30 per cent during the lockdown, segments like utilities, online donations, and entertainment witnessed a spike.
As citizens came forward to help those affected by the lockdown, online donations towards NGOs increased by 180 per cent. Sectors such as utilities, media and entertainment witnessed growth.
Mobile wallet transactions, particularly in tier-2 cities, saw a spike over the past month, owing to increased contribution towards PM Cares Fund and cashback offers.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU