3one4 Capital leads early-stage round in healthtech firm Breathe Well-being

Healthtech startup Breathe Well-being, which helps people prevent and manage Type-2 Diabetes, has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A round led by 3one4 Capital. Angel investors such as Ashish Gupta (ex-MD Helion Ventures), Anjali Bansal (Founder Avaana Capital), Suhail Sameer (Group President, BharatPe) and Stanford Angels & Entrepreneurs India (SAE India) also participated in the round. Silicon-Valley based accelerator Y Combinator known for backing global like Airbnb, Stripe and DropBox also invested in the startup during its winter 2020 batch.

The team will invest the current fund raise to strengthen its coaching academy, build the core team, and upgrade its technology platform.

“Breathe Well-being is attempting to address a complex problem beautifully which is seeing a high growth rate due to strong word of mouth. Our clinically proven program addresses 70 million diabetic people who feel that they have no choice but to stay on medications. This number is set to touch 130 million by 2025,” said Rohan Verma, Co-founder and CEO, Breathe Well-being.

Founded in 2020 by Rohan Verma and Aditya Kaicker, the Gurgaon based health-tech startup has seen a 22 times increase in its membership base since inception.

Breathe Well-being’s clinically proven digital program uses a personalised coach driven, community first approach through interactive gamification to help people with Type 2 Diabetes reduce HbA1c, lose weight and stop diabetes medication eventually.

"Breathe Well-being is unique in its direct to consumer, community and coach driven, healthcare delivery model and we are firm believers of this approach to health care. It has a phenomenal team with deep expertise in healthcare, community and lifestyle management and we think are perfectly positioned in creating a healthcare revolution in the digital delivery space and we are super excited to be part of this journey,” said Anurag Ramdasan, Principal & Head of Investments, 3one4 Capital.